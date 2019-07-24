SHAMOKIN — A Mount Carmel man facing felony sexual assault charges had his court appearance continued until July 30.
Strong Fire Company Chief Kevin Mains faces sexual assault charges after Coal Township police say the 42-year-old engaged in intercourse on four different occasions with a 14-year old female junior firefighter last year.
Mains, of North Maple Street, Mount Carmel, faces felony counts of statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault by volunteer or employee of nonprofit, corruption of minors and an indecent assault misdemeanor. Police say the incidents occurred from July through August 2018.
Mains turned himself in to police and will now appear before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic for a preliminary hearing July 30.
Mains remains free after posting $100,000 bail.
— Francis Scarcella