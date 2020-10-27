SUNBURY — A homeless man is jailed on $250,000 cash bail and will appear this morning at 8:45 for a preliminary hearing after city police said he held up the VP Racing gas station on Oct. 21.
Jamie Giffin, 42, who Sunbury Police said was living in a tent in the south end of Sunbury, is in jail following the incident that began at 8:45 p.m. Oct. 21.
Police say Giffin entered the VP Racing gas station, formally known as the Valero, on South Front Street, stole cash and fled the scene.
Sunbury Officer Keith Tamborelli responded to the scene and said he encountered a male fitting the description of Giffin and ordered Giffin to surrender.
Giffin continued to flee and made his way to the nearby parking lot of the Weis corporate office. There, police say Giffin encountered a state trooper who also gave Giffin commands before deploying a Taser. Taser is the trademarked brand name of a product line of electric weapons used to stun and immobilize people.
Giffin fell to the ground and police observed what appeared to be a handgun, according to court documents. Giffin began to point the handgun at officers when a second trooper fired a shot in the direction of Giffin, police said.
Tamborelli approached Giffin and kicked the handgun out of the way, according to police. Giffin then began to get back to his feet but was taken into custody by several officers, police said.
A backpack discovered near Giffin had a bullet hole through it and a liquid seeping through the hole from the bag, police said.
Giffin will appear before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey. Giffin faces felony robbery charges as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of an instrument of crime, receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking and resisting arrest.