MILTON— The Milton Area School Board, which officially closed Montandon Elementary School on July 1, 2019, is now involved in the legal process needed to complete the sale of the building to T. Ross Realty, of Montandon.
The sale price is $1 million.
T. Ross Realty is affiliated with T. Ross Construction of Montandon. The deal includes 14 acres of property.
District Solicitor Ronald Repak on Thursday explained the procedure for selling a school.
"The Pennsylvania School Code," he said, "requires that if the district sells a building at private sale, such sale is subject to the approval of the court of common pleas of the county in which the school district is located."
Approval of the court shall be on a petition of the board of school directors, Repak said.
A hearing on this petition is set for July 9, 1:15 p.m., courtroom number 1, Northumberland County Courthouse.
"The petition shall be executed by the proper officers of the board; contain the name of the prospective purchaser; the amount offered for the property; and shall have attached an affidavit of at least two persons who are familiar with the values of real estate in the locality in which the land and buildings proposed to be sold are located," he said.
Those people who are familiar with the real estate will say in the petition that they have examined the property; that the price offered is a fair and reasonable one; is, in their opinion, a better price than could be obtained at public sale; and that they are not interested, either directly or indirectly, in the purchase or sale.
In the end, the property value offered by T. Ross was above the fair market appraised value, Repak said.
It's all standard procedure for the sale of school property, added Derek Fink, district business administrator.
"There were multiple reasons that led to the board's decision to close and sell Montandon," district Superintendent Cathy Keegan explained on Thursday. "These reasons included: declining student enrollment; balancing class sizes; equitable access to resources and services; facilities maintenance expenditures; and grade level teachers worked in isolation, with limited access to their grade level teams."