SUNBURY — An Act 34 public hearing will be held inside the Shikellamy High School auditorium on March 4 for the proposed construction project at Chief Shikellamy.
Act 34 of 1973 requires that a public hearing be held on all new construction and substantial additions.
The hearing will begin at 6 p.m. followed by a school board meeting at 7 p.m.
The construction project includes shuttering Beck Elementary and transforming the building into district administration offices as well as hosting sixth- through 12th-grade virtual academy classes. The district would also rent a section to the Intermediate Unit, according to directors.
The restructuring would make Oaklyn and Priestley Elementary Schools the district's kindergarten- through second-grade buildings, Chief Shikellamy Elementary the district's third- through fifth-grade building and leave the middle school and high school as they are currently.
The move will save the district $1.5 million based on the restructuring, according to school directors.
The cost of the project is around $4.8 million for the additions and renovations.
The Schrader Group, LLC, a Lancaster architect, was paid $259,669 for plans to add 13 classrooms and 19,000 square feet onto Chief Shikellamy Elementary School, in Upper Augusta.
More than 300 people attended a July meeting via Zoom to voice concerns about the spending and the closure of Beck Elementary.
No decision has been made on whether the project will move forward.