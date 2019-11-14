SHAMOKIN — A Shamokin resident accused of impersonating a federal agent at a Shamokin City Council meeting waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.
Michael Robinson, 57, was scheduled to appear in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly provoking a fight inside the Northumberland County Jail. He is scheduled for a formal arraignment those charges in Northumberland County Court at 9 a.m. Dec. 2.
Robinson at an Aug. 12 Shamokin City Council meeting identified himself as a federal racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations (RICO) investigator. He threatened to arrest members of the board, according to court documents.
On Aug. 13, Robinson arrived at the Northumberland County Courthouse and accused Sheriff Bob Wolfe of stealing from the state police pension. Robinson again identified himself as a RICO agent and provided Wolfe with an identification number, according to court documents.
Robinson is scheduled for a status conference on the original charges at 9:15 a.m. Nov. 25 in front of Judge Hugh Jones.
Robinson is free on unsecured bail since a Nov. 6 bail reduction hearing.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER