MILTON — A man wanted for a fatal hit-and-run in New York waived his right to a preliminary hearing for unrelated criminal charges in Point Township.
Derrick Hugh Carlisle, 44, of Mayfield, N.Y., was scheduled for a preliminary hearing on felony counts of receiving stolen property and possessing a firearm without a license. He is scheduled for plea court at 9:15 a.m. Dec. 30 in front of Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini.
Police said Carlisle was operating a red 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that had damage consistent with the accident in Northampton, N.Y. that killed 46-year-old Andria Berger, of Broadalbin, N.Y. Her body was found by a passerby on the side of Route 30 on the morning of Nov. 17. Police determined the driver left the scene sometime between 10 p.m. Nov. 16 and 7 a.m. Nov. 17.
Authorities tracked his pickup truck through GPS navigation around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 17 in Point Township and Carlisle was taken into custody without incident. After Carlisle was taken into custody, he said he didn't realize the gun he was carrying was stolen even though he claimed to have found it at the marina where he worked. He is not licensed to own a gun, police said.
The Daily Gazette reported that Carlisle is accused of one felony count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, which occurred along a stretch of Route 30 near Sacandaga Outdoor Equipment.
Carlisle remains an inmate at Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township in lieu of $60,000 cash bail.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER