SELINSGROVE — A Shamokin woman who police say lied about her criminal history when attempting to purchase a firearm earlier this year waived her right to a preliminary hearing in front of Selinsgrove District Judge John Reed.
A felony count of writing false statements when purchasing a firearm and a misdemeanor count of making a false statement under penalty against Carol Ann Whary, 67, are bound over to Snyder County Court. She is scheduled for a formal arraignment at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 14 in front of Snyder County Judge Michael Hudock.
Whary, who was accused of attempted criminal homicide, was acquitted of all related charges except endangering the welfare of children at the conclusion of a two-day jury trial in December 2015. Police alleged Whary and her 14-year-old-grandson Gage Hertzog fired an AK-47 at Whary's stepson, Dean Whary, after an argument in December 2014. She was found not guilty of felonies of attempted criminal homicide and two counts of aggravated assault, and misdemeanors of terroristic threats, corruption of minors, possessing instruments of crime and recklessly endangering another person. She was found guilty of a misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of children.
Shamokin Dam Patrolman Leif Hassenplug reported that Whary was denied when attempting to purchase a Rock Island .22-caliber rifle at Gator Guns in Shamokin Dam in February. Police said Whary answered "no" on the form to the question: "Have you ever been convicted in any court of a felony or any other crime for which the judge could imprison you for more than one year?"
Whary is scheduled for a revocation hearing at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 5 in Northumberland County Court in front of Judge Paige Rosini.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER