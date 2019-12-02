Heartland football gives to pediatric cancer nonprofits

The Heartland Athletic Conference recently donated to Callie Cares and Think Big, two nonprofits that are devoted to fighting pediatric cancer. School officials and organization members, in the photo, front row, from left, Kevin and Michelle Cavanaugh, of Callie Cares; Josh Campbell, Shikellamy president; Kevin Robatin, Mifflinburg vice president; Cassandra Niglio, Think Big Pediatric Cancer Fund; and, back row, from left, Jamie Kline, Midd-West president; Leon tucker, Central Columbia vice president; Rachel Baker, Loyalsock commissioner; Wes Morrow, Central Columbia president; Ryan Diehl, Southern Columbia president; and Chenelle Shaner, Hughesville president.

MIFFLINBURG — Heartland Youth Football League donated $5,324 to nonprofits dedicated to stopping pediatric cancer during their championships last month, hosted by Mifflinburg youth football and cheerleading teams. 

During halftime, Callie Cares and ThinkBIG, both non-profit organizations that support pediatric cancer research, received the donations in front of the crowd. 

Michelle Cavanaugh, of Williamsport, who started Callie Cares in 2018, said she was thankful to receive a donation for the second straight year. 

"Callie Cares, was established by our family in 2018 after our daughter passed away from pediatric cancer," she said. "Both our sons played in the Heartland Youth Football League and we are thrilled and thankful for the support they have given us over the years."

Heartland league President John Derr said he is always happy to help out non-profit organizations.

"We do whatever we can to help," he said. "This is all about the non-profits and doing what we can to show our support to them."

Derr said the Heartland league will continue to raise money to donate to various organizations.

"We always want to give back," he said. "This is all about the kids and what we can do to help."

