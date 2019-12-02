Heartland football gives to pediatric cancer nonprofits

MIFFLINBURG — Heartland Youth Football League donated $5,324 to nonprofits dedicated to stopping pediatric cancer during their championships last month, hosted by Mifflinburg youth football and cheerleading teams.
During halftime, Callie Cares and ThinkBIG, both non-profit organizations that support pediatric cancer research, received the donations in front of the crowd.
Michelle Cavanaugh, of Williamsport, who started Callie Cares in 2018, said she was thankful to receive a donation for the second straight year.
"Callie Cares, was established by our family in 2018 after our daughter passed away from pediatric cancer," she said. "Both our sons played in the Heartland Youth Football League and we are thrilled and thankful for the support they have given us over the years."
Heartland league President John Derr said he is always happy to help out non-profit organizations.
"We do whatever we can to help," he said. "This is all about the non-profits and doing what we can to show our support to them."
Derr said the Heartland league will continue to raise money to donate to various organizations.
"We always want to give back," he said. "This is all about the kids and what we can do to help."