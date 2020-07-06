SUNBURY — City streets foreman Steve Welker acted immediately for residents after a PennDOT project caused loose stone to be scattered throughout side streets Monday.
A paving project that runs from Market and 4th streets all the way to Shikellamy Avenue, was well underway Monday when crews began to apply Stress Absorbing Membrane Interlayers, according to PennDOT Project Manager Collin McNeal.
The material is a mixture of hot tar and loose gravel that helps prevent asphalt from cracking. In the near 100-degree temperature on Monday it didn't set up as crews had planned, McNeal said.
"We were supposed to apply this in May when the temperatures were cooler, but because of COVID-19 we weren't able to get started," he said.
At around 1:30 p.m., near Weis Markets on 4th Street, traffic became heavy and started to back up. The weight of vehicles driving over the mixture is used to pack it down in ideal conditions.
"Loose stone started to kick and vehicles were dragging it on the sidestreets," McNeal said.
Welker immediately called his employees and fired up the street sweeping machine and began to help PennDOT.
"We wanted to make sure we were able to get as many of the stones as possible," Welker said. "It's just one of those things that happened."
McNeal said the tar from the road should not stick to vehicles but the loose stone would continue to kick around while driving.
PennDOT plans on beginning the final pave Tuesday, McNeal said.