Temperatures across the Valley will approach triple-digits this week before cooling off slightly for the weekend.
The heatwave calls for actual temperatures from the low to upper 90s this week, while the heat index will make it feel like at least 100 every day this week.
Monday was the first official day of high school football workouts. The first week has been reserved for heat acclimatization, which means the players can wear only helmets and shoulder pads, and full contact is not allowed. For the first time in several years, temperatures were above normal for the start of the fall season.
“It’s been pretty brutal so far,” Shikellamy lineman Raiden Hauck, a junior, said during a break in practice Monday afternoon. “You just have to stay hydrated and stay cool as best as you can.”
Hot and steamy air surged back into the Northeast over the weekend and it will be in no hurry to leave, according to AccuWeather forecasters. According to AccuWeather, temperatures are forecast to be between 90 and 96 this week in the Valley with the heat index making it feel like 101 to 106 degrees. Thursday is projected to be the hottest day of the week with heat index temperatures pushing 106 and air temperatures at 98.
“Get in the air conditioning and hydrate if you can, or get some relief at the beach,” AccuWeather meteorologist Mark Mancuso said.
“This is the first time in a long time it’s been hot,” Shikellamy coach Jim Keiser said. “They are getting a good acclimation period in this week.”
Keiser said Shikellamy players were practicing three hours in the morning and then three hours in the afternoon during two-a-days.
“Frequent water breaks are so important,” he said. “We have a hose if we need to get someone cooled off quickly. Trainers are here and we keep an eye on everything we are doing in case a kid shows any signs of the heat getting to them.”
For many locales in the Northeast, temperatures will hit 90 degrees or higher for three days in a row or more this week, making this stretch of steamy weather an official heatwave.
AccuWeather reported Monday that during the period spanning Aug. 1-5, temperatures averaged 3-6 degrees below normal across the northeast with a few mornings giving residents an early taste of fall as temperatures dropped into the lower 50s across the interior.
“Since there will be a general uptick in humidity levels, thanks to a light flow of air from the Gulf of Mexico and occasionally from the Atlantic Ocean, AccuWeather RealFeel Temperatures will run about 10 degrees higher than actual temperatures, especially during the midday and afternoon hours, where the sun will be out in full force,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.