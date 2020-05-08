It's more like a forecast from a few months ago.
Yet, AccuWeather in State College is predicting snow showers tonight followed by temperatures close to or below the record low.
It will feel like anything but spring.
"That seems nuts, given that it's May and we're talking about snow," said AccuWeather meteorologist Brett Rossio.
Rossio said, though, that while snow in May is not common, it does happen sometimes.
The culprit is an arctic air mass that will move in, though Rossio said he's not expecting any snow accumulation on the roads. They are too warm. There may be a covering on grass.
It will start today as a "cold, nasty rain into early evening hours," the meteorologist said.
The system then will start intereacting with the arctic air and "heavy bomber flakes" will descend as the storm winds down.
That's the easy part.
"The thing that's really going to stink about this is how chilly it is," Rossio said.
According to records at Penn Valley Airport in Selinsgrove, the record low temperature for this date is 29. That happened in 1947, he said. The forecast is calling for a low of 30 tonight.
"There's a chance it might get broken Friday night into Saturday morning," Rossio said.
Then "Saturday is going to be brutal," he said. "It's going to feel like early March."
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a freeze warning for 2 to 8 a.m. Saturday for Valley counties. Temperatures could drop to as low as the upper 20s, according to NWS.
"Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," NWS warned. "Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside."
The rest of the day won't be much better.
"Saturday is going to be an awful day to be outside — cold, windy," Rossio said. "There will be some lake-enhanced snow or rain showers."
That's when the graupel will fall.
Graupel, Rossio explained, also known as soft hail, is granular snow pellets.
"They form when it's very cold aloft due to an unstable atmosphere," he said.
There should be a light rain mixed with graupel on Saturday from about 1 to 4 p.m.
"It's just going to be a nasty day," Rossio said.
Saturday's high will be 46, the low Saturday night, 33, he said.
Rossio also cautioned that there may be some slick spots on roads, especially on bridges and overpasses, as the precipitation falls.
The unseasonable stretch of weather is expected to last until Wednesday.
"After Wednesday, it looks like we might finally be entering a more normal stretch," Rossio said.
He said temperatures then should enter the more normal territory of the low 70s.