The need in the Valley is as high now during the holidays as it has been since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the area, according to local non-profits and organizations.
Joanne Troutman, the president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, said charities are struggling just as much as the people they serve who might be out of work and without a steady income. For those in the spirit of giving this holiday season, there are ways to help.
"If someone is in a position to help, if you're blessed enough to give, think about your favorite charity and think about giving," said Troutman.
The struggle of many Valley residents during the COVID-19 crisis was highlighted earlier this year when thousands of people backed up traffic in Shamokin Dam for two free gallons of milk. Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a national dairy cooperative owned by dairy farm families across the U.S., teamed up with Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce and National Beef to provide more than 4,000 gallons of free milk to Valley residents. Another giveaway of 10,000 gallons of milk hosted by the United Way and Weis Market will take place on Dec. 23.
If a person is able, think about giving more than they have in the past. If they cannot make a substantial gift, think about giving a recurring $5 monthly contribution to their favorite organization — the library, a local non-profit or the United Way. Some places of business have programs to take giving straight out of each paycheck, said Troutman.
"This is the year to get creative," said Troutman. "Think outside the box."
It could be even simpler than giving to a charity. Pay for the coffee of the person behind you in line. Shovel the snow for an elderly neighbor or run to the grocery store for them, she said.
"The world is a scary place right now. When things are scary, charitable giving is always hurt," said Troutman. "We are struggling to find volunteers as it is who are reliable and consistent, but COVID is scaring people away. As well as charitable giving. If someone doesn’t know what next week, next month or next year will bring, they’re less likely to commit."
Many workplaces that encourage giving each year didn't ask this year. United Way couldn't go into schools for presentations, said Troutman.
Food drive
Veterans Michael Marr, of Shamokin Dam, who served in the U.S. Army from 1972 to 1975, and David Mitch, of Selinsgrove, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1976 to 1980, both went to the VFW in Selinsgrove on Friday for holiday meal distribution.
"They do a really fine job. It really helps out," said Marr, who is retired and on a fixed income. "It means a lot. It shows the appreciation for the veterans and everyone else included."
Mitch, a disabled veteran, said his son's family moved in with him and his wife so there are now four adults and two boys ages 2 and 4 in the household. It's been rough and the food helps tremendously, said Mitch.
"It's amazing. It helps so much," said Mitch. "It really cuts our budget going to the grocery store. We don't have to buy meat and sides."
Living on a fixed income has been hard during the pandemic, Mitch said.
"These people have been wonderful," he said. "I love it."
Joe Arthur, the executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, said the pandemic has impacted and continues to harm many people.
"The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is serving 200,000 people per month, up from the 135,000 served in the months just prior to the crisis," he said. "The demand for food is at an all-time high and our neighbors need our help now more than ever. The VFW Post 25 Auxiliary in Selinsgrove has played an important part in the well-being of their community. They have been a caring lifeline to those they are serving by providing nourishment and hope to body and soul as this health and economic crisis continues.”
The VFW food distribution is on the fourth Friday of the month, but was held a week early to not interfere with Christmas. There are 137 families who benefited.
Food included a box of dried goods, fruits and vegetables, chicken, ground turkey, canned goods and gifts for children from the Daughters of the American Revolution, according to volunteer Lina Rankin.
Transitions of PA
Susan Mathias, the outgoing CEO of Transitions of PA, based in Lewisburg, operates with state and federal grants as well as monetary donations from the community. The organization supports and advocates for victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking in Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
"The community has been really wonderful in Union, Snyder and Northumberland counties," said Mathias. "We have had a heavier need than ever during the pandemic."
The safe house is not accepting any new clients due to the recent spike in COVID cases, but they are putting anyone who needs help in hotels around the area, she said.
Transitions housed 52 clients with children last year. Their programs include Match Savings, presentations to educate school-aged children about healthy relationships and the holiday Adopt a Family program. Transitions helped 30 families this year: 30 women and 51 children with Christmas gifts, said Mathias.
Through donations, Transitions provides children with toys for Christmas and during birthdays. There's also a list of items the families need always on the website that is updated frequently, she said.
"A lot of kids don't have anything when they come to us," she said. "We celebrate birthdays when they may not have in the past."
Donors can visit www.transitionsofpa.org or send donations to PO Box 170, Lewisburg, 17837.
Central Susquehanna Opportunities
Gale Zalar, the CEO of Central Susquehanna Opportunities in Shamokin, and Stacie Snyder, administrator of the CSO's Community Action Agency, said the needs from April and May have not changed — it intensified.
"There's a great need for people seeking assistance in rent, in food, and people with limited income," said Snyder. "We're serving more people and it's typically those who may not have struggled previously. Our focus (in December) is the holiday toy drive and coat drive for kids. In Northumberland County, we have over 100 coats that we've given out already."
Donations from the community can be used without strict regulations as state and federal funds. For example, said Zalar, they can use the money to buy bus tickets for people who need to get to their families.
CSO partners with Bigfoot Country Radio to provide families with a want and a need for Christmas. Donors can select a name and purchase the gifts. Approximately 75 children are still on the list, said Zalar.
"That's never happened in the past," said Zalar. "We were always able to help all the kids on the list. The need is greater, but a lot of people who may have donated in the past are struggling themselves or helping their own families or businesses."
The CSO website has information about donating at www.csocares.org/donate. The toy program can be found at www.radioloveslocal.com.
$10,000 in gifts
The owners of The Dining Room at Sweet Tooth Cafe in downtown Shamokin plan to give away $10,000 in gifts and clothing to those in need. The giveaway is boosted by an anonymous donor.
Gifts include small toys, craft kits, purses, clothing, coats, hats and gloves. Social distancing and masking are a must. One person per household may wait in line for gifts. Only one person will be allowed into the building at a time.
The giveaway is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at the restaurant, 100 E. Independence St., Shamokin.
Staff writer Eric Scicchitano contributed to this report.