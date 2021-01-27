SUNBURY — The Salvation Army’s Here. For Good. campaign is at $147,871.72.
The campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation also matched the first $50,000 in donations.
This year is the highest total in the campaign’s history. The second highest was in 2013 with $145,128.
The goal was $115,000. Today’s total is thanks to $100 thanks to Julia M. Moyer, of Mifflinburg.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER