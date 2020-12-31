SUNBURY — The Salvation Army's Here. For Good. campaign is at $138,004.72, making it the second highest total in the campaign's history.
The 2020 Here. For Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.
The highest total came in 2013 with $145,128.
The goal was $115,000. Today's total is thanks to $50 from John and Viola Pfleegor, of Turbotville; $150 from Edward and Bette Fox, of Sunbury; $500 from Roy H. Moyer Jr. and Carol J. Moyer Community Trust Fund: The Northumberland National Bank Trustee; $50 from Sonja Sampsell, of Selinsgrove; $300 from Tom and Nancy Neilson, of Lewisburg; $100 from Janet and Dale Brosius, of Rebuck; $50 from Melvin and Cindy Swanger, of Lewisburg; $100 from Brad, Mitzie, Brady and Emily Reese, of Catawissa; $100 from Thomas and Cinda Crissinger, of Winfield; $100 from Raymond Tomaszewski, of Selinsgrove; and $75 from Robert and Bonnie Alexander. There were also $3,725 anonymous donations.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER