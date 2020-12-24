SUNBURY — The 2020 Salvation Army Here. For Good. campaign hit and exceeded its $115,000 goal on Christmas Eve with donations from the Degenstein foundations.
The total for the campaign stands at $127,909. It is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Salvation Army and has helped people during the time of COVID-19.
"We appreciate the generosity of all the people, businesses and organizations who helped their neighbors while they were in extreme need during an unprecedented time of economic and financial disparity," said Joel Harris, the community coordinator for the Salvation Army offices in Sunbury and Milton.
The Charles B. Degenstein Foundation donated $10,000 and the Charles and Betty Degenstein Foundation donated $7,600. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation already donated $50,000 earlier this week, which brings the donations from the three foundations up to $67,600 for 2020. The thee Degenstein foundations have donated more than $607,000 since 1999 when it joined the annual campaign.
The 2019 campaign raised $132,135, the third-largest total in the campaign's history. The highest was in 2013 at $145,128 and the second-highest was $133,258 in 2015.
The campaign helps people like Kimberly Miller, 45, of Sunbury, who said a Christmas box from the Salvation Army is just enough to have a proper holiday meal.
Miller lives alone and is on disability. She’s not poverty-stricken, she said, but she’s in need of help now and again.
Miller turns to the Salvation Army for a hand up. When she moved to a high-rise, the Salvation Army helped with the security deposit. She also visits the Sunbury Corps on Fourth Street on Wednesdays for community meals.
Miller plans to share her holiday meal box, available through the Here. For Good. campaign, with her mom and a few friends.
“If it wasn’t for the Salvation, their Christmas box, it would be hard to have a nice meal,” Miller said.
“Because of COVID, people aren’t working and need help. I just want to tell them, please don’t be afraid to reach out to the Salvation Army. They won’t be looked down upon just because they’re in need,” Miller said.
The 2020 Here. For Good. campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.
Donations will continue to be accepted through early January, Harris said.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.