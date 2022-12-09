SUNBURY — A single father of four appreciates the help from The Salvation Army’s Here. For Good. campaign. Author Davis Jr., 42, of Sunbury is also separated from his wife and can’t work because of his disability.
This is the first time he’s turning to the campaign for help, “It really helps me as far as not having a big burden on me, because I do it all by myself.”
Davis says his kids benefitted from the campaign a few times before when his ex-wife first found out about it through their former low-income housing community.
He has two nine-year-old girls and a six-year-old girl, along with a seven-year-old boy. Davis says they are just appreciative to have anything for Christmas, “They are real humble kids. They’re gonna enjoy whatever they get. That’s mainly what they really care about. They ask for certain things like Polly Pocket and doll baby stuff, but most of the time, their needs are fulfilled.”
The Here. For Good. Campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund which has raised more than $3.35 million since 1987 during the holiday season to help the Valley’s families. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors also can mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.