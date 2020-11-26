SUNBURY — A single mother of two is having to care for both her mother and her son, due to medical conditions that require constant attention.
Caring for two generations of a family — her mother, son and daughter was the major factor in Janna Laise, 34, of Sunbury, having to leave her job, and is why she has reached out for help for her family.
"My mom has been down sick. She has problems with her kidneys, so I'm constantly helping her out. She doesn't get around too well," she said on Tuesday.
"I was always afraid while at work," she explained, "because what if my mom falls? What if something happens? Oh, my God. It came to the point where somebody had to be home at all times."
Laise has a 5-year-old daughter and an 18-year-old son, she also cares for.
Her son has a rare condition that required surgery last summer, she said. "His medical condition is one where his body develops masses within his skin tissue."
Every six months or so, she said, "we're at Geisinger Hospital getting CAT-scans and the like."
"So any kind of help we can get helps us a lot," she said. "Because of traveling back and forth to Geisinger, the cost of gas. Expenses week-to-week build up."
During this holiday season, there are some things Laise would like to get to brighten up her kids' days.
"But my kids are really easy," she said.
Her son, like most 18-year olds, is into video games, X-Box, Playstation, she said, laughing. "The top thing on his list is the new Call of Duty game. But the cost ... I told him, I don't know if that is going to happen. But he's old enough to understand our situation. He knows. He said, 'Mom if I get a can of soda, I'll be happy.'"
"And he knows that for his younger sister, Christmas is really important."
Her daughter is "into learning things," she said. She likes those tablets that are educational.
Christmas is for family, Laise said. "We're all pulling together."
The “2020 Here. For Good.” campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.
This year’s goal is $115,000. Today’s total is $10,356.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good Campaign and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.