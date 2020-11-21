It’s been a long week for Lisa Kahley.
She went to the emergency room around 3:30 a.m. Monday morning and had emergency gall bladder surgery by the end of the day. She was in the hospital until Thursday after suffering complications and is now home recuperating.
“It’s been a very trying year,” she said. “A very stressful year.”
Lisa is the single mother to a son with special needs, including having autism, needing a feeding tube and having several other health problems.
“My neighbor who took care of my son while I was in the hospital told me she doesn’t know how I get anything done besides taking care of him,” Kahley said.
She is on disability, so she stays with him full-time.
This is her third year receiving help from the Here. For Good. campaign and they get a holiday meal and gifts through the program.
“It’s been a huge help,” she said. “Every year we’ve gone, we get things very much needed and very much appreciated.”
She said her son would like anything related to “Paw Patrol” or Nick Jr. shows.
The 2020 "Here. For Good." campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.
This year’s goal is $115,000. Today’s total is $6,719.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good Campaign and mail or drop them off to any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.