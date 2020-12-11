SUNBURY — A volunteer firefighter out of Sunbury donates his time to the Salvation Army around the holidays to help those in need.
Josh Shiffer, 27, started going to church at the Salvation Army when he was a child with this aunt. Three years ago, he started volunteering during Christmas time in Sunbury and through the year by helping organize and pack food boxes as well as assisting with distributing them, including the Here. For Good. campaign.
"I like volunteering," said Shiffer. "It's an important thing to do that people should do more of in their community. I just like helping people."
The 2020 “Here. For Good.” campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.
This year’s goal is $115,000. Today’s total is $35,527.72, thanks to $100 from Linda and Joe Gerst, of Bloomsburg; $75 from Klinesgrove United Methodist Women, of Sunbury; $450 from Donna Mattern and United Christian Women in memory of Bud; and $1,000 from Genie and John Gerdes, of Lewisburg. There were also $329 in anonymous donations.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at www.hereforgoodcampaign.org.