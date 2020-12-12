As a longtime Valley sportswriter and former Daily Item employee, Harold Raker has always put his volunteer work with the Salvation Army as a top priority in his life.
One way or another Raker has been volunteering his time and energy to the Salvation Army for 20 years, he said on Friday.
"I started out when I was at the Daily Item," he explained, "which was a sponsor of the Needy Family Fund at that time (now the Here. For Good. campaign), they asked employees to volunteer and go in and help give the food away and some toys.
"So I started doing it then and kept on doing it ever since," Raker said.
Asked why he continues to volunteer his time, Raker said, "I just like helping out. It's really nothing much more than that. It started out where I was helping other employees at The Daily Item and then I kept on doing it on my own."
When he was still working at The Daily Item he would take vacation when the Needy Family Fund was on so he could help.
"I work packing food and pretty much whatever needs to be done," Raker said.
Because of the virus, Raker said, "it's been a lot busier year. A lot more people in need. It's more than just the fund now. We were giving food out back in March and April. Things leveled off in the summer, but right now, it's like a full-time job.
"A lot of people need help," he said. "And especially now that I'm retired, I have the time."
The 2020 “Here. For Good.” campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust.
The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations. This year’s goal is $115,000. Today’s total is $34,412.
Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online at .
Justin Strawser