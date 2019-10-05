TURBOTVILLE — Despite a chilly Saturday morning several hundred people sat and listened to a narration of a live re-enactment of the Battle of Fort Freeland during Warrior Run Fort Freeland Heritage Days.
Narrator Roger Swartz, of Maryland, said he has been conducting the event for the past 15 years.
"I want to keep history alive," he said. "I enjoy this and I am glad to be here and see everyone sit and watch history before their eyes."
Re-enactors shotguns and also portrayed the Southern Woodland Indian Loyal Confederacy.
"This is so cool," 9-year old Brent Barnert, of Muncy said. "I couldn't wait to come and see this."
The 38th annual Heritage Days took place at the Hower-Slote House and Fort Freeland Farm on 246 Warrior Run Boulevard.
Other demonstrations included butter churning, candle making, rope making, coopering, hearth cooking, quilting, canning, tinsmithing and blacksmithing.
A Wooden Wheel Tire Setting demonstration showed how blacksmiths set a metal rim onto a wooden wheel.
"This is just a lot of fun," Jacob Sears, 7, of Williamsport said. "I am learning so much today."
Many of the demonstrations are fed by the Heritage Society’s Apprenticeship Master Program, which teaches early American skills and crafts to people of all ages but particularly to school-aged children, according to the society.
The professional re-enactors created a soldiers’ camp and portrayed the Battle of Fort Freeland along with the Southern Woodland Indian Loyal Confederacy, which set up a Native American Village.