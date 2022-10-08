MIFFLINBURG — Herr Memorial Library in Union County was one of 14 groups receiving Digital Literacy and Workforce Development Grants (DLWDG) funding. Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced grants totaling nearly $600,000 for organizations across Pennsylvania to continue innovative projects that meet the digital-literacy needs of workers in their communities.
The Mifflinburg library received $28,114 for its Future Starts Here Program is a digital-literacy education program for adults that supports individuals in Union County by providing access to computers and training to assist in employment opportunities for participants.
Addressing the ongoing digital-literacy barrier, the DLWDG subsidy was created to support local programs that provide digital-literacy training for individuals to develop and maintain the skills needed to acquire high-quality jobs. DLWDGs are 100% federally funded by federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Statewide Activity funding. WIOA Statewide Activity funding can be used to help job seekers and workers access employment, education, training, and support services to succeed in the labor market.
— THE DAILY ITEM