MIFFLINBURG — The Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg, is hosting a book and bake sale on Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13.
The book sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday in the library’s community room. The public may fill a plastic bag with books for $10 or a large bag/box for $15.
Bake sale items are priced individually.
Book donations are accepted during regular library hours.
All proceeds benefit the Herr Memorial Library and are used on materials, programs and services for the community to enjoy.
For more information stop by the Herr Memorial Library at 500 Market St. in Mifflinburg or call 570-966-0831.