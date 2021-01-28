LEWISBURG — In-person browsing returns Feb. 1 to public libraries in Mifflinburg and Laurelton.
Browsing is limited to 15-minute sessions at the Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg and West End Library in Laurelton. Library users can also book appointments at each library to use a computer. Copy machines will also be available.
In allowing limited browsing, the Union County Library System cited a decrease in COVID-19 case counts locally and the expanded eligibility to receive the novel coronavirus vaccine.
The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg won’t yet resume browsing. That location will continue to use lobby pick-up services due to active construction and renovations. Library users can reserve materials by phone or online for the Lewisburg location.
Masks are required at all three locations. Those unable to wear masks for medical reasons can call the libraries for curbside delivery. For more information about safety requirements, hours of operation and reserving materials, visit www.unioncountylibraries.org or call the individual libraries: Lewisburg, 570-523-1172; Mifflinburg, 570-966-0831; Laurelton, 570-922-4773.
