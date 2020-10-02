DANVILLE — Danville Area High School will continue with the every other day hybrid model through Nov. 30, Superintendent Ricki Boyle said in a message to parents on Thursday.
This is the second time that schedule has been extended.
The high school went virtual on Sept. 8 after a second high school student tested positive for COVID-19. The high school moved to the hybrid model the following day. That was supposed to end on Sept. 18, but school officials extended that to today.
With the hybrid model, two groups of students alternate in-school and online bridge instruction. In the bridge model, students online watch their teacher present the lesson in the classroom as if they were in class.
— JOE SYLVESTER