SELINSGROVE— Students and instructors at the Selinsgrove Area High School have created a virtual art show that resulted from their inability, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, to hold their annual in-person art show in the school's library.
"The idea of a virtual art show certainly came about because we really had no other choice," said Kaitlyn Burns, art teacher and department chair.
Every year there is an art show at the high school in the library and usually, there are 300 to 400 works of art displayed. The art comes from students in grades 9 to 12.
"It's a pretty big show. It's from all of our students throughout the school year," Burns said Thursday. "So every time a student produces something, we keep it in our room and save it for the art show. The best works done by students during the year make it to the show."
The last couple of years, she said, the art department has been doing the show in conjunction with the music department, as they have done different performances throughout the school while the art show is ongoing.
Everything changed this year.
"We had plans to do our regular show," Burns said. "But obviously we couldn't."
"The kids were so disappointed," added art teacher Christi Beeler, "because they were looking forward to showing their work. It's always been a fun day when all the families get together to see the artwork."
To create the virtual art show, Burns and Beeler created a Google photo share folder, where students could submit any artwork that they wanted to submit for the show.
Burns has a Google account and she created an album that is shared. She sent out a link to that shared album and anyone with that link could submit photos to the album.
"Students took photos of their work and were able to submit their art to the album," Burns said.
One of the positives to come out of this, Beeler suggested, is that now grandparents and friends who might not have been able to attend the show in person can see it all online. This year, I feel like the students were super-motivated."
Brian Parise, principal, Selinsgrove Area High School, added, "The work of our amazing student artists needed to be highlighted, even under these unprecedented circumstances. I can’t thank our teachers enough for seeing it through. Our artists have spent years honing their talents, and their work deserves to be showcased."
Links to the art show can be found on the Selinsgrove Area School District webpage at seal-pa.org.