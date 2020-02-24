SELINSGROVE — More than 100 high school musicians from Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey came together Sunday for the 28th annual Honors Band Festival at Susquehanna University's Weber Chapel Auditorium.
The musicians, including about 50 Valley students, performed in two separate orchestras before playing together for two final songs.
Susquehanna University senior music education major Becca Reeder, of Danville, the band staff manager, said 131 students, mostly from Pennsylvania, performed in the concert.
The students apply to perform and audition.
"The auditions were a pretty even spread of ability," Reeder said. "The wind ensemble was just smaller."
The university invites students from throughout the East Coast to campus for the weekend. There they had just a short period to learn the music and to play together.
Guest conductor this year was Len Lavelle, director of bands at North Hills High School in Pittsburgh. He and Eric Hinton, director of bands at Susquehanna University, alternated in conducting the orchestras.
Danville Area High School senior Hunter Horne, 17, said this was his third year performing in the festival.
"I love the festival," said Horne, a French horn player who also has performed in district and regional band concerts. "It's one of my favorite festivals. It's so relaxed and so fun."
He plans to attend Susquehanna University to major in music.
The concert drew an estimated 400 people. Hinton, in addressing the audience, said the high school band directors work hard for their students.
"They deserve a round of applause," he said.
He also asked the students to applaud their parents, and he praised the young musicians.
"It was a good group this year," Hinton said. "They worked extremely hard in a very short period of time."