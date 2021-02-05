MANDATA — The Line Mountain Key Club donated more than $3,500 toward defeating childhood cancer after having to cancel last year's planned Mini-Thon.
Despite the event cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 32 students in the club held fundraising events and collected money over 2020 and then sent the check in late December to the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital to conquer childhood cancer. The Key Club also recently finished a toy and book collection for Janet Weis Children's Hospital.
"It's exciting that we were able to help even though it didn't turn out as we planned," said Key Club President Kara Heim, a senior student.
The endeavor began in August 2019 when Kya Matter, now a senior, heard about other Mini-THON events in other school districts and brought the idea to the club. The idea turned into a plan and the club was set to host the event on March 21 when the state shut down in-person classes only days before.
According to the Four Diamonds website, "With more than 90,000 student volunteers in 294 schools, Mini-THONs are bringing hope to families in need and giving back to their community. During the 2019-2020 school year, elementary schools, middle schools, high schools and colleges raised more than $5.7 million for Four Diamonds."
Instead of hosting the event, the students hosted an all-you-can-eat pancake and bacon breakfast. They hosted several bake sales during basketball games and during lunch. They organized a dress down day for teachers. They collected money at football games.
They even contacted the sponsors of the mini-THON and asked if they would still be willing to still donate what they were originally going to donate for the event. They did the same with students who already purchased the $10 tickets and t-shirts.
"They were generous and donated it anyhow," said Heim. "We ended up donating more money this way than we would have before."
Those sponsors the club wants to thank are The Gratz Bank, Troutman’s Chevrolet, Millersburg Pharmacy, Snyder-Eyster Agency, Heim’s Disposal Service, Dale Wolfe Kitchens, MI Windows and Doors, Koppy’s Propane. Line Mountain Basketball Boosters, American Legion Post 504, Sons of the American Legion, Shaffer Venison Farms, Specht & Co., Schmick Photography, 3T Products.
They also expressed gratitude to the school district administration, faculty, staff, students, club members and their friends and families.
ESL/gifted support teacher Lydia Bomgardner, the club adviser, said she is proud of the students.
"They put a lot of time and energy into this," she said.