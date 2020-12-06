MILTON — Attendance at the second annual Sleigh Run might have been low but their spirits were high on Saturday.
The event, which was held along Broad Avenue and hosted by Milton Winterfest Committee on Saturday, had two teams: a family of five with their youngest dressed as a tree and a Santa Claus pulled by his two helpers. Both teams also had teachers from Milton Area School District competing against each other.
"We decided to go ahead with the event," said Committee Co-Chair Brenda Reeder. "We felt we could social distance and it's outside. We were hoping for a better turnout, but with the pandemic, this is fantastic. We're definitely doing it next year."
Teams were asked to build their sleighs out of any material, but one person had to sit in it. The sleigh had to be powered by humans.
Jonathan Dick, a math teacher at Milton Area, said he works with Seth Reitz, one of the organizers, and wanted to compete against him.
"He was excited about it," he said. "I thought we'd come out and race and see how it goes."
His family of five practiced in their driveway twice, said his 11-year-old daughter Claire Dick.
"The first time we did it on a hill," she said. "The wagon ran over Irene (her younger sister) and mom fell."
"The wagon was just going down the hill," said Irene Dick, 8. "We weren't pulling it."
The family has been staying inside other than school and work.
"It's a fun reason to get out of the house," said their mother Lara Dick.
Reitz said he was inspired by the Red Bull Flugtag, an event where people compete with homemade flying machines.
"It's not supposed to be too serious," said Reitz. "It's for fun. It's silly and fun and something for the holidays."
Registration was the cost of canned good and donated to the Salvation Army in Milton.