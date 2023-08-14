SUNBURY — Former Danville Area School District High School Principal Jeremy Winn is listed on the Shikellamy agenda to be voted on to become the new assistant superintendent, despite already working in the district since Aug. 1.
Winn, if approved by the board, will be landing his third job in two months, after leaving the Danville Area School District as a high school principal earlier this year to take over the same role at Millville in early July.
Shortly after accepting the Millville job, Winn interviewed with Shikellamy, according to Superintendent Jason Bendle.
The assistant superintendent role at Shikellamy became open when Mary Murphy Kahn resigned in May.
Bendle said Winn was currently taking part in touring the facilities and being part of administrative meetings, despite not being officially hired by the board. Winn was also given a school district email and listed as an administrator on the Shikellamy website despite no official vote being taken.
Bendle said it is not uncommon for a prospective candidate for a teaching position, an administrative position, or another position in the district to come in and meet and learn about the district, get a tour of facilities and get knowledge of curriculum to start working on.
However, Melissa Melewsky, a media counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, said any employee starting to work prior to being hired through a vote at a public meeting is operating in a gray area.
“Votes can only take place at a public meeting, and only if the issue is listed on the agenda and there’s been an opportunity for public comment,” she said.
Melewsky said although she does not know the Shikellamy situation, the process Bendle described occurs in several districts.
“There are no exceptions to this rule. If the board voted to hire during an executive session, that would be in conflict with the Sunshine Act and create potential liability,” Melewsky said. “To address the potential liability, some agencies will ratify an action they believe may violate the law, but that’s obviously not the way it is supposed to work.”
Mackenzie Christiana, senior manager of communications for the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, said the organization does not comment on adopted policies by districts.
Calls and an email to Winn were not returned.
District solicitor Mike Levin, of Philadelphia, did not respond for comment.
Melewsky said the procedure is inconsistent with the Sunshine Act because it equates to official action outside a public meeting and cuts the public, and their voice, out of the process.
The agenda did not list a salary for Winn.
Tuesday's board meeting also has a recommend approval of a memorandum of understanding between Millville and Shikellamy but no other details were listed on the agenda. The agreement listed says from Aug. 1.
The Daily Item has filed Right to Know requests with Shikellamy, Danville and Millville for documents in relation to Winn. Danville denied the request and Shikellamy and Millville have yet to respond.
Shikellamy school board members, Wendy Wiest, Jeff Balastrini, Jenna Eister-Whitaker, Mike Thomas, Justin Lenner, Slade Shreck, Jennifer Wetzel and Lori Garman have also not responded to emails for comment.
The district is down one director after former director Mike Stender resigned in May when he won a special election for state representative. Directors have yet to fill the seat.