LEWISBURG — An expert on the history of Israeli-Iranian relations said Tuesday night that despite the attack on Saudi oil fields by drones that might have originated in Iran, that country's leadership does not want to start a regional war.
Lior Sternfeld, Penn State University professor of history and Jewish studies, has written several papers and a book about Israel and Iranian Jews. He was on the Bucknell campus to deliver a lecture, "Israel and the Formation of the Modern Middle East” in the Elaine Langone Center's Gallery Theatre.
About 40 people attended the speech, most of whom appeared to be students, but there were some area residents there as well.
Prior to the speech he remarked on several topics in the news.
Sternfeld believes that John Bolton leaving the Trump administration lessens the chances of armed conflict with Iran.
"Iran has gone back to uranium enrichment," he said. "But still under the supervision of the international agencies. Until now, Iran has tried to abide by the provisions of the nuclear agreement.
"This escalation of hostilities," Sternfeld said, "is an attempt to make the European partners stick with the nuclear agreement, even though the U.S. has left it. Iran is trying to create new strategic alliances, with Russia, with China. I have never thought that Iran was really interested in developing military nuclear capabilities."
About the Israeli elections, which took place Tuesday — challenger Benny Gantz's centrist party was even with or slightly ahead of Benjamin Netanyaho's Likud party, according to Israeli TV — Sternfeld said that it was a referendum on Netanyahu. "I believe that 75 percent of the population would like to see him thrown into jail," Sternfeld said. "He has made many political enemies.
"And during the campaign, the options that were presented to the Israeli public were Netanyahu or not Netanyahu," he said. "Should he remain as prime minister? There was not much else of substance. The peace process was not mentioned. There was little mention of poverty, of health issues of many other topics that would ordinarily be of interest to Israeli voters."
At 9 p.m., according to the Jerusalem Post, both Netanyahu and Gantz vowed to build a new government.
"I guess we'll have to see what happens," Sternfeld said. "But if the trend continues it might be hard for Netanyahu to build a coalition. Even if he does he'll have to share power."
Sternfeld is an historian. He lectured on the history of the region, from the Ottoman Empire, through two World Wars, and the zionist movement, to the creation of Israel in 1948. He also explained to the audience the earliest sources of conflict that persist to this day
Ethan Cooke, of Lewisburg, is not a student but a retiree. He came to the lecture because he fancies himself a student of history and said, "I've read several books on the conflict in the Middle East. I think this teacher had a lot to say tonight, that I hadn't known. For example, the many chances there were to include the Palestinians in sharing the land that is now Israel. There was a chance, but it wasn't taken by both sides. And we see now where it has left us."