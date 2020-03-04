LEWISBURG — As the hundredth anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution approaches, a historian discussed the struggle for voting rights — especially for black women in the south.
An audience of 40, comprised of area residents and students, were on hand Tuesday to hear author Martha Jones present Bucknell's Women's and Gender Studies Distinguished Lecture 2020 in the Elaine Langone Center's Forum.
Jones recounted the testimonies of black women, many lost in the fog of time, and 19th-century history, as they suffered and fought bravely against the indignities and racism of Jim Crow laws. It was these women, Jones contends, who in many ways became the foundation of the women's suffrage movement that eventually led to the passage of the 19th Amendment.
Laurette Carollo, of Lewisburg, came to the lecture because she had read some of Jones' articles in Smithsonian Magazine.
"She has uncovered stories of brave women who fought against prejudice when that endangered their lives," she said. "I'm here because I wanted to meet and thank Miss Jones for her work."
The testimonies and stories Jones uncovered are harrowing.
Many of the stories Jones discussed during her lecture involved struggles in the immediate post-civil war involving segregated transportation — but instances of racial prejudice did not stop then, and not even in 1920, she explained.
"These women were roughed up," Jones said, "even when they were with their husbands. Told they had to sit in 'ladies' cars on trains, even if they had first-class tickets."
In researching this history, Jones said during the question-and-answer period following her lecture, "what I learned was ... a revelation."
One woman, Jones said, when asked to move from a train car to the "ladies" car, said "I would rather die than give up a seat."
These women stood up to physical violence and demanded their rights and "should be remembered" as the anniversary is celebrated.