WATSONTOWN — The grand opening dates of the Watsontown Area Historical Museum, 101 Main St., was announced at Monday night's Borough Council meeting.
The grand opening will be Aug. !8-20, with a ribbon cutting on the Aug. 18. On Saturday, Aug. 20, there will be a free ice cream social.
After the grand opening, said Erica Frey, Watsontown Historical Association, the museum will be open Tuesday, 9-12 noon, Thursday, 6-8 p.m., and Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Hours on weekend will be announced.
"We hope to expand those hours, Frey said.
In his police report to council members, Watsontown Police Chief Christopher Snyder said the department responded to 182 complaints and investigated 17 incidents during the month of May.
Council also voted unanimously to amend the Civil Service Regulations.