LEWISBURG — The Union County Historical Society seeks photos and journal entries from county residents documenting their experiences during the global novel coronavirus pandemic.
Journal entries can document anything about the writer’s experience — how they spent time, who they communicated with and how, what’s changed and what’s remained the same, how perspectives were altered.
The request isn’t limited to photos and journal entries. The historical society will accept artwork, film, poetry, audio recordings and other works to collect and share in a future exhibit.
Send materials including name and contact information to info@unioncountyhistoricalsociety.org.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO