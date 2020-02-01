LEWISBURG — The Union County Historical Society published a new book by author Tony L. Shively, “Nature and History in the West End of Union County, Pennsylvania. Heritage Volume XXVII, 2020.”
This latest volume in the Historical Society’s Heritage series describes land management in western Union County, the healing power of nature, and the commitment and leadership of Raymond B. Winter, his colleagues, and the Civilian Conservation Corps to heal the scars left by the timber industry.
The book includes the story of Hairy John's State Park, Sand Bridge State Park and Bald Eagle State Forest; “mountain man” Sammy Osenbaugh, and wardens Miles Reeder and Art Snyder.
“Nature and History in the West End of Union County, Pennsylvania” is free to Union County Historical Society members who renew for 2020 and those who join for 2020, and can be purchased by non-members for $22. The book can be picked up at the Historical Society office in the county courthouse,103 S. 2nd St., Lewisburg. Mail orders are accepted. Contact the Society at info@unioncountyhistoricalsociety.org or call 570-524-8666.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO