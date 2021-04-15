LEWISBURG — The Union County Historical Society is selling DVDs of "Surrender! The Sudden Death of Alvira, Pennsylvania.” The documentary is about the abandoned Union County village of Alvira and the Pennsylvania Ordnance Works during World War II. DVDs cost $25 plus $3 for shipping.
At the moment, they’re available only at the Historical Society office inside the Union County Courthouse, 103 S. 2nd St., Lewisburg, or by sending a check to that address with contact information. Online ordering through the organization’s Facebook page and website is being pursued, according to the Historical Society.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO