Fred Meckley will give a talk at the Northumberland County Historical Society, 1150 N. Front St., Sunbury, on Sunday April 16.
The program will begin at 2 p.m. in the library of the Hunter House Mansion. Meckley's topic will be limestone kilns in lower Northumberland County.
Meckley is a 1957 graduate of Mahanoy Joint High School, and the son of Eugene Meckley, founder of Meckley’s Limestone Products, Herndon. His presentation will include information about the geography of the area where limestone is extracted, how the process evolved, the history of his family’s limestone company and where the company stands today.
The program is free and open to the public. There is free parking behind the Hunter Mansion with access from Fort Augusta Avenue.