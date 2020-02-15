LEWISBURG — "Native Americans of Central Pennsylvania,” a program presented by the Union County Historical Society, will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 22 at the Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd.
"Many of the ideas we have about the people called ‘Indians' or 'Native Americans' come from movies, television, or books loaded with obsolete information. Over the past 50 years, historians have questioned everything we think we know about the Original People,” said historian and presenter Bruce Teeple.
The program is free and open to the public. Please call the library at 570-523-1172 to reserve seats.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO