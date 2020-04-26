The condition of a 63-year-old woman struck by a hit-and-run driver improved to fair condition, a Geisinger Medical Center nursing supervisor said on Sunday night.
Patricia Stroble, of Rockefeller Township, was hospitalized in critical condition after she was struck while crossing the intersection of Route 890 and Derr Road in the township at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Stroble was walking south and the southbound vehicle struck her in the southbound lane, according to state police at Stonington.
Police said the vehicle left the scene. They have not released any additional information on the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 570-286-5601.