As the holiday season approaches, the need to help families in the Valley has never been greater.
For more than three decades, the Needy Family Fund has been there for the Valley, raising more than $3 million dollars for Valley families by Christmas. This year, as the fund celebrates its 33rd year, the program has been rebranded. The partnership between the Salvation Army, The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust will now be known as the Here. For Good. Campaign.
“As we have come to know the Needy Family Fund and the support it provides to those affected by various types of hardships faced by our neighbors each day,” Joel Harris, Salvation Army community coordinator in the Sunbury and Milton offices, said in a release. “With that need comes great people and partnerships who ensure no need goes unanswered and no family goes unhelped. These are the reasons we are excited to announce the ‘Needy Family Fund’ has officially changed its name to ‘Here. For Good. Campaign.’
Last year’s fund raised more than $132,000, the third-highest campaign in the fundraiser’s history.
“Know that every dollar you donate stays right here in our community,” said Salvation Army Lt. Kirsten Starnes.
Visit hereforgoodcampaign.org for more information or to donate.