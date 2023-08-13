Montour County is applying for a $300,000 housing rehabilitation grant through the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) and officials encourage interested county residents to apply for the no-cost repairs.
By applying to get on the waiting list, individuals who qualify may receive up to $65,000 for home repairs, according to a press release.
"The county will provide up to $50,000, as a no-interest loan, which will be forgiven if the property is not sold or transferred for at least five years after the rehabilitation is complete," the release said. "The county will also provide an additional $15,000 in funding that will be used to do rehabilitation work related to lead-based paint abatement or mitigation, as required."
SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) will assist the council in administering the grant. Those interested should call 570-524-4491 ext. 7215 to speak with Audrey Frederick, according to a statement the council released Thursday.
“SEDA-COG manages the entire process for the homeowner,” Joel Ruch, Housing Rehabilitation Manager of the agency’s Community Services Division said in the release. “We help the homeowner get the necessary home repairs and manage the logistics from start to finish.”
Structural, roofing, plumbing, electrical, heating/furnace, window replacement, radon and lead-based paint mitigation and energy-related improvements are among the list of repairs that are eligible for grant funds, as well as modifications for those who are mobility-impaired, according to SEDA-COG.
To qualify for grant funds, individuals must live in Montour County, own the home or have Life Rights to live in it, be up-to-date on all local taxes and municipal utility bills, provide proof of homeowner’s insurance, provide proof of flood insurance if located in a flood zone and live in the home an additional five years, SEDA-COG said.
Interested parties also must meet income qualifications based on household size. Annual gross income limits to be eligible are as follows: $50,900 for a family of one; $58,150 for a family of two; $65,400 for a family of three; $72,650 for a family of four; $78,500 for a family of five; $84,300 for a family of six; $90,100 for a family of seven; and $95,900 for a family of eight, according to the press release.