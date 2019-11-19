SUNBURY — A homeless man and woman who were found last week living with their 1-year-old child in the woods in Sunbury both waived their right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.
Angela Clark, 35, and Jamie Giffin, 41, were scheduled to appear before Sunbury District Judge Michael Toomey. The charges are now headed to Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
Clark and Giffin are facing one felony count each of child endangerment after they were arrested at 11 p.m. Nov. 14 by Cpl. Travis Bremigen. Police said they found the couple with their son in a wooded area in the south end of Sunbury with two tents; the child was sleeping in a car seat and wrapped in blankets.
Clark appeared in person in front of Toomey briefly on Tuesday with Chief Public Defender Edward Greco, but Giffin appeared via videoconference. Giffin and Conflicts Counsel Marc Leiberman requested a reduction in the $75,000 bail, but Toomey denied that motion.
"Being that these are serious charges, a minor was involved and he has a prior record, I'm going to deny that motion at this time," said Toomey.
Leiberman said Giffin is not a violent offender who has in the past showed up for court as needed. The child experienced no injuries and does not pose a threat to the public, the attorney said.
If released, Giffin would live at a homeless shelter in Williamsport, he said.
Giffin told the judge that he was working on securing an apartment before he was arrested. He said he would want to gather his belongings from the woods if released.
Bremigen said he "feels for him" and secured his tents and belongings from the woods so Giffin could pick them up once released from jail. He testified that Giffin was not cooperative at first by lying about how many people were present in the tent with him.
Assistant District Attorney Michael Finn opposed a bail reduction. He said Giffin did not have a "solid, appropriate home plan" and there was no indication whether the shelter in Williamsport would accept him.
Bremigen found Clark and Giffin with their son in a wooded area near the 1100 block of South Second Street in 28-degree weather. They were living in a tent, using a bucket for urine and the ground for defecation and had cigarettes and burnt candles near the tent with the child, police said.
Clark and Giffin were charged with felony endangering the welfare of children. Giffin also faces two misdemeanor drug charges, according to police.
In 2015, Clark pleaded guilty to two counts of endangering the welfare of children for what police said was her role in the death of her son, Korbin Rager. Korbin, an Oaklyn Elementary fourth-grader, died of an overdose of oxycodone while in the care of Victor Hare in 2014. Clark served more than a year in state prison before being released.
Giffin, since 1997, has been accused in 12 cases in Montour, Northumberland and Franklin counties related to simple assault, theft and robbery, DUI, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, drugs and other related charges. He has pending drug charges in Montour County.
Clark remains a county inmate in lieu of $35,000 bail.