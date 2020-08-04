SUNBURY — A homeless mother found last year living with her 1-year-old child in the woods in Sunbury pleaded guilty to one count of child endangerment on Tuesday.
Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini immediately sentenced Angela Clark, 35, to three years of probation and three months of house arrest. Clark's application for treatment court for family and drug and alcohol addiction was granted by Rosini.
Clark and Jamie Giffin, 41, were arrested at 11 p.m., Nov. 14, by Cpl. Travis Bremigen. Police said they found the couple with their son in a wooded area near the 1100 block of South Second Street in 28-degree weather in two tents; the child was sleeping in a car seat and wrapped in blankets.
They were living in a tent, using a bucket for urine and the ground for defecation and had cigarettes and burnt candles near the tent with the child, police said.
Clark, who has been free on $35,000 unsecured bail since April 1, faced a maximum of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine for the felony charge. If her probation is revoked due to not following the guidelines, Clark could be resentenced up to the maximum.
Clark did not offer any comment during the hearing.
Giffin also faces two misdemeanor drug charges, according to police.
In 2015, Clark pleaded guilty to two counts of endangering the welfare of children for what police said was her role in the death of her son, Korbin Rager. Korbin, an Oaklyn Elementary fourth-grader, died of an overdose of oxycodone while in the care of Victor Hare in 2014. Clark served more than a year in state prison before being released.
Giffin, since 1997, has been accused in 12 cases in Montour, Northumberland and Franklin counties related to simple assault, theft and robbery, DUI, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, drugs and other related charges. He has pending drug charges in Montour County.
Giffin, who has been free on $75,000 unsecured bail since March 5, is scheduled for a status conference at 1:15 p.m. Sept. 28 in front of Rosini.