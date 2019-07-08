LEWISBURG — Bite into a chocolate-coated caramel sprinkled with sea salt, pull the confection from your lips and slowly chew at a handmade treat crafted with care at Purity Candy.
That type of gratification is instant but the creation of the dense and rich caramel is anything but speedy.
John Burfeindt Jr., one owner of the landmark Union County business, said it takes one hour alone to hand stir the caramel before its formed, coated and topped. That kind of artisanship is at the heart of a business that’s remained open since 1907.
“We make things in small batches. There are no large production runs,” Burfeindt Jr. said.
Ford “Pop” Birchard settled on Lewisburg to open a candy-making business after relocating from Williamsport. He named it Purity based in part on his Christian faith.
Business picked up so quickly that in 1911, according to Birchard’s obituary published on Feb. 8, 1954, in The Daily Item, the confectioner recruited his son, Roy, away from the railroad to help at the candy store, ice cream parlor and luncheonette.
News publications from that period show the business moved twice before settling in 1936 at 25 E. Eighth St., where it remained more than a half-century and where Birchard lived next door until his death at age 95.
George “Buck” Zeiber bought Purity Candy from Roy Birchard in 1962. Zeiber started working there in 1939, interrupted only by his military service in World War II. It’s where he met his wife, Arlene. They both worked for the Birchards.
Together, the Zeibers ran the business until selling it in 1985 to Burfeindt’s parents, Marge and John Sr. Arlene Zeiber stayed on as a decorator. George Zeiber taught John Jr. the craft of candy-making.
The Burfeindts opened a factory store in 1991 along Route 15 in Allenwood and in time, relocated the Eighth Street retail-only shop to its present location at 422 Market St.
Purity’s operation centers on the homemade. They dip and mold chocolate, roast all nuts on site, hand-wrap the candy. An original marble table is still in use as are racks and other items. Up until four years ago, Burfeindt Jr. used Ford Birchard’s own caramel cutter.
Lyn Houtz packs, bags and boxes candy. She’s one of a dozen or so employees working at either location. Houtz said not much changed in the 21 years she’s worked at Purity. Sea salt caramels and chocolate-covered pretzels remain her favorites.
“I never get sick of those,” Houtz said.
The Christmas season begs onlookers to crowd a window at the Allenwood shop, watching as candy canes are rolled and formed. It’s appointment viewing.
“They ask the same question: Do you ever get sick of this?” Burfeindt Jr. said. His answer is simple: “Nope.”