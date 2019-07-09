LEWISBURG — Residents of Sunbury and Milton are encouraged to apply for funding the city and the borough may receive early next year.
Residents should apply now to get on the waiting list to receive no-cost home repairs, according to the SEDA-Council of Governments. Homeowners may be eligible to receive up to $65,000 in home improvements.
If awarded, this grant will add to the HOME Existing Owner-Occupied Housing Program funds Sunbury has received over the past 20 years, which stands at $1.4 million and rehabilitated 41 homes.
Eligible repairs include structural, roofing, plumbing, electrical, heating/furnace, window replacement, radon and lead-based paint mitigation, and energy-related improvements. Also included are modifications for mobility-impaired residents. There is no cost to homeowners who maintain home residency over a five-year period from the date of signing.
Homeowners can go through the process hassle-free, with SEDA-COG managing it until the project is completed, said Teri Provost, director of the agency’s Housing Rehabilitation program.
Interested Sunbury homeowners may call SEDA-COG’s Stacy Anderson to join the waitlist at 800-326-9310.
The annual gross income limits to qualify are, for a family of one, $35,400; two family members, $40,450; three, $45,500; four, $50,550; five, $54,600; six, $58,650; seven $62,700, and eight, $66,750.
If a $500,000 housing rehabilitation grant is awarded to Milton Borough early next year, it will be the second time in 20 years these funds have been awarded to the borough.
Milton residents should call Provost at 800-326-9310 to get on the list.
