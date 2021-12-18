MIDDLEBURG — Applications for homestead/farmstead exclusions are available until March 1, 2022, for residents in Snyder County. The applications can be obtained in the Snyder County Assessment Office. If residents received an application in the mail it means that an application is not on file or the status of the application has changed.
Those who have previously applied and whose residence has not changed do not need to apply again unless you received another application by mail. Applications must be filed or postmarked by March 1, 2022. To check the status of an applications or ask questions, call 570-837-4220.