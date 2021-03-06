SUNBURY — The 2021 Hometown Hero Banners program is honoring health care and frontline workers this year.
Local doctors, nurses, frontline workers, first responders, as well as veterans, can be honored on the banners that line Makret and Front streets in Sunbury between May and November. The new banner deadline is April 1. All applications, photos and payments must be received by then to ensure printing time.
Original Hometown Hero program banner rehangs are due May 1. Paperwork and payment can be mailed or dropped in the mail slot at the Albright Center at 450 Chestnut St. Mail slot is on the door at the corner of Fifth and Chestnut streets.
All information and applications can be found at https://sunburyrevitalization.org/events-programs/hometown-hero-banners.
Questions can be directed to hello@sunburyrevitalization.org.