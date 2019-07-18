SUNBURY — A witness in a Northumberland County homicide case was released from Northumberland County Jail this week under the supervision of the county probation department.
Robert Villari Jr., 31, was originally granted release from imprisonment in May after President Judge Charles Saylor reduced his $100,000 cash bail, but the probation department had yet to approve a home plan for him. He was released to his own recognizance on Tuesday.
Villari, according to the police report, was "present during the time a crime had been committed involving a handgun in Mount Carmel Township" on Sept. 12. Villari and David M. Brown told police Brian Heffner fired the gun that killed Sean Maschal, 33, of Mount Carmel, in Mount Carmel Township on Sept. 12, 2017, according to a criminal complaint. Maschal was found the next day, off Route 901 in a wooded section of Mount Carmel Township, east of Locust Gap. Neither Villari nor Brown are charged with Maschal’s death.
Villari is charged with two felony counts of owning a firearm as a convicted felon and conspiracy and two misdemeanor counts of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice. Villari has a prior felony drug conviction, according to court documents.
Villari "admitted to removing the magazine from the gun and discarding the bullets that were in the magazine, while he would have known that he was making those items unavailable to officers performing the investigation that would be instituted," Pitcavage wrote in court documents.
Villari also allegedly admitted to police that he disposed of his clothing and the magazine from the gun inside a sewer drain, which were recovered by police, according to court documents.
Villari told police "that the handgun was delivered to another person in the course of a transaction to obtain drugs for the defendant’s use. It was the defendant’s intentions to conspire with another person to possess, control and transfer the firearm to another person to obtain drugs," according to court documents.
He has no upcoming court dates scheduled.