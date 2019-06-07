SUNBURY — A sentencing hearing scheduled for today was postponed at the request of the defense attorney of an 82-year-old man accused of third-degree felony homicide.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said on Thursday that the hearing for Wayne Wetzel, 82, of Sunbury, is continued, but no new date has been set at this time. Wetzel, charged with killing 71-year-old Ron Clark in August, was scheduled to appear at 8:45 a.m. today in front of Judge Paige Rosini.
Clark entered a plea to a third-degree felony charge of homicide in March. Wetzel is accused of killing Clark, 71, of Northumberland. Clark was struck by a vehicle allegedly driven by Wetzel on Aug. 17 in front of the Northumberland Borough Police Station and municipal building at Orange and Second streets. Clark later died on Aug. 25 from his injuries.
Matulewicz said a phone conference will still take place today between the defense and prosecution.