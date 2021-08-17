SUNBURY — The trial of accused killer Brian Heffner is set to begin today after three men and nine women were chosen for the panel on Monday.
Heffner, 40, of Coal Township, is accused of firing the gun used to kill Sean Maschal, 33, of Mount Carmel, in Mount Carmel Township on Sept. 12, 2017.
Heffner was present and taking notes Monday while speaking with his attorneys John L. McLaughlin and co-counsel Michael P. Dennehy, of Danville.
Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Michael Seward is prosecuting the case for the commonwealth.
The trial is set to last at least one week and Seward said there are 15 witnesses for the prosecution.
President Judge Charles Saylor presided over the jury selection. The panel, plus two male alternates were chosen to be seated. The trial begins with opening statements at 9:15 a.m.
Witnesses Robert Villari, 34, of Coal Township, and David Matthew Brown, 37, of Ashland, told police that Heffner was the one who fired the gun and killed Maschal.
The victim’s body was found the next day, off Route 901 in a wooded section of Mount Carmel Township, east of Locust Gap.
Mount Carmel Township Police arrested Heffner on April 12, 2018, and charged him with 14 counts, including homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.
Brown pleaded guilty in July to felony counts of criminal conspiracy to commit receiving stolen property and hindering apprehension and a misdemeanor count of abuse of a corpse. He is scheduled for sentencing at 2 p.m. Sept. 27 in front of Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor.
According to court documents, Brown helped Heffner conceal evidence of the homicide, knowing he was making those items unavailable to officers performing the investigation. He harbored Heffner in his home in Ashland, provided transportation to Heffner before, during and after the homicide, concealed evidence and provided false information, police said.
Police said they didn’t call or attempt to call 911 or render aid for Maschal. Instead, they dumped the body in a wooded area near Locust Gap, robbed him and then sold the murder weapon for drugs in Lebanon, police said.
Villari is not charged in the homicide, but, according to the police report, was “present during the time a crime had been committed involving a handgun in Mount Carmel Township” on Sept. 12, 2017, and assisted in getting rid of the gun, bullets and magazine. Villari is charged with two felony counts of owning a firearm as a convicted felon and conspiracy and two misdemeanor counts of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.